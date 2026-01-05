Windows smashed at JD Vance’s Cincinnati home; suspect detained
US vice-president and family were away as Secret Service detains suspect and probes overnight incident at East Walnut Hills home
A suspect has been taken into custody after an overnight security incident at the Cincinnati residence of US vice-president J.D. Vance, during which multiple windows of the property were broken, authorities said.
The incident occurred early on Monday (US time) at Vance’s home in the East Walnut Hills neighbourhood, located on William Howard Taft Drive. According to a Cincinnati police dispatcher, officers were alerted at around 12.15 am on 5 January after US Secret Service agents spotted an individual “running eastbound” near the residence.
In a statement, the US Secret Service said the suspect damaged several windows of the home and was detained shortly afterwards by agents. The agency added that it is coordinating with the Cincinnati police department and the US attorney’s office as officials review potential charges.
Police confirmed that a suspect is in custody but did not release further details. As of Monday, authorities had not confirmed whether formal charges had been filed.
Officials said the vice-president and his family were not at home at the time of the incident. Preliminary assessments reported by US media indicated that investigators do not believe the suspect entered the residence.
Law enforcement personnel and Secret Service agents were seen inside the property following the incident, while images aired by local news outlets showed visible damage to the windows. However, officials said the exact circumstances and motive behind the incident remain under investigation, including whether it was a targeted act against the vice president or his family.
The incident came shortly after heightened security measures in the area during the New Year holiday period. Roads surrounding the residence had been closed for several days leading up to and following New Year’s Day, with checkpoints established and residents advised to expect an increased law enforcement presence. City officials said such closures are routinely implemented when the vice-president or his family are in residence, and were lifted by Sunday afternoon.
Authorities have not released additional information as the investigation continues.
With agency inputs
