Windows smashed at JD Vance’s Cincinnati home; suspect detained

A suspect has been taken into custody after an overnight security incident at the Cincinnati residence of US vice-president J.D. Vance, during which multiple windows of the property were broken, authorities said.

The incident occurred early on Monday (US time) at Vance’s home in the East Walnut Hills neighbourhood, located on William Howard Taft Drive. According to a Cincinnati police dispatcher, officers were alerted at around 12.15 am on 5 January after US Secret Service agents spotted an individual “running eastbound” near the residence.

In a statement, the US Secret Service said the suspect damaged several windows of the home and was detained shortly afterwards by agents. The agency added that it is coordinating with the Cincinnati police department and the US attorney’s office as officials review potential charges.

Police confirmed that a suspect is in custody but did not release further details. As of Monday, authorities had not confirmed whether formal charges had been filed.