Winter storm hits US' Texas, statewide power failure 'not expected'

The National Weather Service said on Thursday that "an ongoing significant winter storm is expected to impact much of the central and Northeastern US through Friday night," forecasting that a "corridor of heavy ice accumulation is likely from Texas through the Ohio River Valley."



However, grid failure like the one taking place during last year's freeze is not expected, said Abbott, noting that so far outages were caused by local issues.



"The power grid is performing very well this time," said Abbott. "Anyone out of power at this time should call their local power provider."



The governor said that more than 10,000 line workers were assisting local power providers across Texas to get electricity back up and running, with almost 2,000 more heading in from outside the state.



The state's grid, operated by ERCOT, currently shows a surplus of energy capacity, and that is expected to persist even as energy demand is forecasted to hit an all-time high on Friday morning, said a local media outlet report.