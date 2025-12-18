Winter storms compound Gaza crisis, UN says aid remains blocked

Relentless winter storms are bearing down on Gaza, deepening the misery of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians already teetering on the edge of survival, as humanitarian agencies warn that lifesaving shelter aid remains stranded beyond sealed borders under Israeli restrictions, Al Jazeera reports.

The United Nations says tents, blankets and other vital supplies stand ready for delivery, yet access through Gaza’s crossings remains blocked or sharply limited, leaving families defenceless against biting winds, driving rain and plunging temperatures inside the besieged enclave.

In Gaza City’s overcrowded Shati refugee camp, the violence of the storm proved devastating. The roof of a war-scarred home gave way under the pounding rain, rescue workers said on Wednesday. Six Palestinians — including two children — were pulled alive from the wreckage, a fleeting moment of relief cutting through an atmosphere thick with despair, according to Al Jazeera.

The dangers of exposure were thrown into stark relief days earlier when Gaza’s ministry of health reported that a two-week-old infant had frozen to death — a grim reminder of the deadly risks facing newborns, the elderly and the infirm forced to endure life in fragile, makeshift shelters.

A spokesperson for UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the storms had ripped through shelters and swept away personal belongings across Gaza, erasing what little sense of security displaced families had managed to build.