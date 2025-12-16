Violence continues in Gaza, West Bank amid ongoing Israeli raids and settler attacks

On Monday, Israeli forces carried out raids across several towns and villages, including Turmus Qyya, Kadr Malik north of Ramallah, and the city of Al-Bireh, firing live rounds and tear gas, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa. A child was injured during a raid on the Jalazone refugee camp, while incursions were also reported in Husan, west of Bethlehem.

Settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem under Israeli police protection, as well as religious sites in Awarta, south of Nablus. The attacks come amid ongoing calls by extremist groups for the destruction of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam, to build a Jewish temple. Settlers also reportedly fired on homes in the village of Khan al-Ahmar.

Violence has continued in Gaza, with reports of airstrikes on eastern Gaza City, shelling in Bureij refugee camp, and artillery targeting Khan Younis, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. Much of Gaza’s infrastructure has been heavily damaged, with Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defence, stating that 90 per cent of buildings in Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood are at risk of collapse.

The recent airstrike targeting Raed Saad has prompted warnings from Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya that continued Israeli attacks threaten the fragile ceasefire. Negotiators have been working to implement the second phase of the ceasefire, which includes the deployment of an International Stabilisation Force to Gaza. A US-hosted conference in Doha on Tuesday is expected to discuss the force’s planned deployment, which is part of the ceasefire deal that also envisions establishing a governing administration in the territory to replace Hamas.

The ongoing military operations and settler attacks have left Palestinians facing a precarious humanitarian situation, highlighting the fragility of the ceasefire and the urgent need for international engagement to prevent further escalation.