With a record 70 elections due, 2024 may shape new world order

As 2023 draws to a close, the world is gearing up to a host of elections that are slated to be held in various countries in the coming year. As many as 70 elections across 40 countries will take place in 2024, and their global implications are worth looking out for to chart the course of the coming decade.

In what will be the greatest election year in history, close to half the world’s population will be affected by electoral events in 2024. This indicates that certain policy changes may be expected, as well as have a bearing on geopolitical dynamics between nations that will shape the world order.

Among countries going to polls will be 15 African nations, nine American nations, 11 Asian nations, 22 European nations, and four countries in Ocenia. Besides, the European Union and United Nations Security Council elections will also be held — one election each for Africa, one for the Asia-Pacific Group, one for Latin America and the Caribbean, and two for the Western European and others group.

However, four major elections will be most keenly watched for the impact they will have internationally. These are the four largest political entities in the world, housing nearly 2.3 billion people, and with a GDP of approximately $42 trillion.