Women 22% more likely to suffer with long Covid than men: Study

Male patients, however, were more likely to experience endocrine disorders such as diabetes and kidney disorders.



The odds of females developing long Covid syndrome is 22 per cent higher than males, the researchers noted in the study published in the journal Current Medical Research and Opinion.



"Knowledge about fundamental sex differences underpinning the clinical manifestations, disease progression, and health outcomes of Covid-19 is crucial for the identification and rational design of effective therapies and public health interventions that are inclusive of and sensitive to the potential differential treatment needs of both sexes," the researchers explained.



"Differences in immune system function between females and males could be an important driver of sex differences in long Covid syndrome. Females mount more rapid and robust innate and adaptive immune responses, which can protect them from initial infection and severity. However, this same difference can render females more vulnerable to prolonged autoimmune-related diseases," they added.