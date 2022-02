World has seen 500,000 Covid deaths since Omicron: Report

But, now the age distribution of deaths resembles the deadliest stage of the pandemic last winter, when more than 3,000 were dying a day.



"Omicron may be less severe for younger people, but it will still find vulnerable seniors in our community," Jason Salemi, an epidemiologist at the University of South Florida College of Public Health, was quoted as saying.



He suspects factors include seniors who were recently vaccinated during the delta surge but did not get boosters ahead of omicron and higher raw numbers of seniors infected in the latest wave.



"That vaccination back in February isn't as effective now if you aren't boosted," Salemi said.



Last week, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news briefing that Covid deaths are increasing in many parts of the world. He warned it would be "premature for any country either to surrender, or to declare victory" against the coronavirus.



"We're concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that because of vaccines, and because of omicron's high transmissibility and lower severity, preventing transmission is no longer possible, and no longer necessary," he said.



"Nothing could be further from the truth.