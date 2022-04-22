World's longest known Covid infection lasted for 505 days in UK patient

The patients had weakened immune systems due to organ transplantation, HIV, cancer, or medical therapies for other illnesses.



Regular sampling and genetic analysis of the virus showed that five of the nine patients developed at least one mutation seen in variants of concern.



Some individuals developed multiple mutations associated with variants of concern, such as the Alpha, Delta and Omicron variants.



The virus from one individual contained 10 mutations that would arise separately in variants of concern, such as the Alpha, Gamma and Omicron variants.



"This provides evidence that mutations found in variants of concern do arise in immunocompromised patients and so supports the idea that new variants of the viruses may develop in immunocompromised individuals," said first author Luke Blagdon Snell, of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust.



Five of the nine patients survived. Two of those five cleared SARS-CoV-2 infection without treatment, two cleared the infection after treatment with antibody therapies and antivirals, and one individual has ongoing infection.

At their last follow-up in early 2022, the patient with ongoing infection had been infected for more than one year (412 days).



