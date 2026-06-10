World’s top chipmaker flags rising costs of electronic chips, debunks 'AI bubble' theory

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) , the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has indicated that rising costs could eventually be reflected in pricing, while dismissing concerns that the artificial intelligence (AI) boom is a speculative bubble.

In a rare interview with the BBC, TSMC Chief Financial Officer Wendell Huang said inflation had increased the company’s operating costs but stressed that any pricing adjustments would be measured.

“We reflect our value,” Huang said, pointing to the company’s technological leadership and manufacturing capabilities. He added that TSMC was not considering dramatic price increases.

The comments come as surging demand for AI chips has boosted TSMC’s revenues and market value. The company manufactures advanced semiconductors designed by major technology firms including Nvidia, Apple and AMD.

TSMC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei separately told shareholders that he would like to raise prices, noting that competitors had already done so.

The company is expanding manufacturing capacity in the United States, Germany and Japan alongside continued investment in Taiwan. However, Huang rejected suggestions that the expansion was driven by geopolitical pressure from either Washington or Beijing.