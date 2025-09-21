Aadhaar should be integrated with chips to ensure fair elections: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday, 20 September, pressed for tighter safeguards in the electoral process, demanding that Aadhaar cards be integrated with chips to stop fraudulent votes being cast through fake Aadhaar IDs.

According to a statement issued by the party, Yadav held a meeting in Auraiya with senior SP leaders to review election preparedness and outline the organisation’s future roadmap.

During the discussions, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister emphasised that a nationwide caste census was essential to ensure that reservations were effectively implemented. He argued that the combined strength of the PDA (pichde, Dalits, alpsankhyak) alliance would help address the real problems of the people.

Yadav credited the PDA bloc with boosting the SP’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the party managed to secure the third-highest number of seats nationally, improving its political standing against the BJP.