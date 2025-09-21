Aadhaar should be integrated with chips to ensure fair elections: Akhilesh
Yadav credits PDA bloc for helping SP secure third place nationally in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, strengthening its position against BJP
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday, 20 September, pressed for tighter safeguards in the electoral process, demanding that Aadhaar cards be integrated with chips to stop fraudulent votes being cast through fake Aadhaar IDs.
According to a statement issued by the party, Yadav held a meeting in Auraiya with senior SP leaders to review election preparedness and outline the organisation’s future roadmap.
During the discussions, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister emphasised that a nationwide caste census was essential to ensure that reservations were effectively implemented. He argued that the combined strength of the PDA (pichde, Dalits, alpsankhyak) alliance would help address the real problems of the people.
Yadav credited the PDA bloc with boosting the SP’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the party managed to secure the third-highest number of seats nationally, improving its political standing against the BJP.
Reiterating his demand for reforms in the electoral system, he said, “To hold fair elections, Aadhaar cards should be integrated with chips to prevent fraudulent votes from being cast by creating fake Aadhaar IDs.”
The SP chief also launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government, accusing it of weakening the country’s democratic fabric. He alleged that the ruling party was systematically undermining equality, freedom, and brotherhood by promoting division and hatred in society.
“Well-planned conspiracies are being hatched to destroy the autonomy of constitutional institutions. Even the Election Commission has come under scrutiny,” Yadav remarked.
He urged party workers to rise to the occasion, stressing that their responsibilities had increased in the current political climate. Yadav directed SP cadres to keep a close watch on voter lists, ensure the inclusion of supporters, and strengthen the party machinery from the booth level upwards.
Projecting confidence about the future, Yadav declared that the SP would form the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, insisting that the BJP’s dominance was nearing its end.
“The BJP’s days are numbered, and the people of Uttar Pradesh are ready for change,” he said, rallying party workers to gear up for the battle ahead.
With PTI inputs