Does 'Ajey' have beeps for dialogues? Akhilesh Yadav's jibe at Yogi biopic

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday derided the recent biopic on Yogi Adityanath, asking whether the film had beeps for dialogues, and whether it carried a sequence where the lead withdrew criminal cases filed against him.

"Haven't you seen the latest ones? Go watch them. At least, it will make a profit; otherwise, the film will incur losses," Yadav told reporters at the party office in Lucknow.

His remarks came a day after the release of 'Ajey: The Untold Story Of a Yogi', a biopic on Adityanath.

"Now, tell whether there are original dialogues in the film or there are beeps when the dialogues are delivered. I also heard that there is a disclaimer," Yadav said.

The SP chief asked reporters whether there was a sequence of withdrawal of cases in the film, referring to Adityanath's withdrawal of a case against him and other party members after coming to power.

In December 2017, the Adityanath government ordered the withdrawal of a case against Adityanath and a dozen others booked for holding a meeting in alleged violation of prohibitory orders.

Besides Adityanath, who also holds the home portfolio, Shiv Pratap Shukla (currently the governor of Himachal Pradesh), former BJP MLA Sheetal Pandey, and 10 others were respondents in the case.

The case was filed at Gorakhpur's Pipiganj Police Station on May 27, 1995, in connection with the meeting.