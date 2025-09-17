Akhilesh slams BJP after NEET aspirant killed by alleged cattle smugglers

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday strongly criticised the ruling BJP over the alleged killing of 20‑year‑old NEET aspirant Deepak Gupta in Gorakhpur by suspected cattle smugglers, saying that despite seeking votes on the promise of ending cattle smuggling, the UP government has failed to curtail such activities in the last nine years.

“The Gorakhpur incident shows that the government’s slogan of zero tolerance has become zero,” Yadav said at a press conference.

In Gorakhpur, the victim was allegedly killed in a confrontation between cattle smugglers and villagers on Monday night, prompting protests by locals.

The SP chief alleged that the BJP was encouraging such illegal trade. “Questions have been raised many times that people of the Bharatiya Janata Party have worked to promote such business (cattle smuggling), and as a result, India is number one in (beef) exports and many people have also invested in it,” he claimed.

They were asking for votes in the name of banning cattle slaughter, but even after nine years, smuggling is very much alive and a young man has lost his life, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.