'Jugaad Aayog': Troika of officials, govt and ECI favour BJP, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday once again raised doubts over the BJP's sweeping victory in the Kundarki Assembly by-poll in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, suggesting that the result was inconsistent with the ruling party’s actual vote base. In repeat criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Yadav hinted that the outcome may have been influenced by “electoral machinery”.

This is the second instance that Yadav has used the jugaad aayog jibe to condemn the ECI.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, “If the data of Kundarki is considered, 77 per cent of the votes were bagged by them (BJP), while their vote bank is 26 per cent to 36 per cent. They have some officials who are experts.”

He went on to describe what he called an electoral troika working in favour of the BJP. “They have an electoral tikdi — officials, government, and the commission. It is being said that the commission is a jugaad aayog. If the jugaad aayog, which is impartial and should remain impartial, is not co-operating, to whom should we complain?” he added.

The Kundarki by-poll results were declared in November 2024, with BJP candidate Ramveer Singh posting a landslide win. According to official figures from the ECI, Singh won with 1,70,371 votes — or 76.71 per cent of the total — defeating his nearest rival, SP’s Mohammad Rizwan, by a margin of 1,44,791 votes. Rizwan polled 25,580 votes.

Candidates from the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and AIMIM also contested, with Chand Babu and Mohammad Varish finishing third and fourth, respectively.