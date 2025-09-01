Akhilesh lashes out at ‘jugaad commission’, condemns 17,986 ignored SP affidavits
SP chief highlighted a report claiming 1.25 crore voters were removed from panchayat rolls, with AI used to spot duplicates in villages
Raising the banner of accountability, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday, 1 September, lashed out at the Election Commission, dubbing it a “jugaad commission” for leaving nearly 18,000 affidavits from his party unanswered.
In a post on X, Yadav took a swipe at the poll body, saying, "When the 'jugaad commission' can detect a scam of over Rs 1.25 crore with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), then why has it responded to only 14 of the 18,000 affidavits we submitted, leaving 17,986 unanswered?"
Yadav spotlighted a news channel report claiming that over 1.25 crore voters were purged from panchayat electoral rolls, with the cutting-edge hand of AI deployed to unearth duplicate names lurking across village registers.
Last month, chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had dismissed Opposition allegations of "vote theft" and other irregularities during a press conference.
Yadav lamented that despite the Samajwadi Party’s submission of 18,000 affidavits exposing alleged “vote robbery,” a mere 14 had elicited any response, leaving a staggering 17,986 cries for justice unheard by the BJP, Election Commission, and district magistrates.
In a fiery post, Yadav castigated the BJP for “saffronising” universities, asserting that the party’s partisan influence has cast a shadow over students’ education and futures, and passionately implored, “BJP jaaye to Shiksha aaye (may BJP depart and the light of learning shine forth unimpeded).”
With PTI inputs
