Akhilesh lashes out at ‘jugaad commission’, condemns 17,986 ignored SP affidavits

Raising the banner of accountability, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday, 1 September, lashed out at the Election Commission, dubbing it a “jugaad commission” for leaving nearly 18,000 affidavits from his party unanswered.

In a post on X, Yadav took a swipe at the poll body, saying, "When the 'jugaad commission' can detect a scam of over Rs 1.25 crore with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), then why has it responded to only 14 of the 18,000 affidavits we submitted, leaving 17,986 unanswered?"

Yadav spotlighted a news channel report claiming that over 1.25 crore voters were purged from panchayat electoral rolls, with the cutting-edge hand of AI deployed to unearth duplicate names lurking across village registers.