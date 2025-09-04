‘Loyal to none’: Akhilesh Yadav tears into BJP over Rajbhar row

The rift within the saffron fold grew starker on Thursday, 4 September, as Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP after ABVP workers staged a protest outside the Lucknow residence of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and state minister Om Prakash Rajbhar for calling them “goonda.”

Yadav also targeted the SBSP, remarking that the “misery” inflicted by the BJP on its allies has left them unable to face their own communities, rendering them “politically devastated”.

In a post on X, Yadav said the ruling party was turning against its own allies after fomenting clashes among its affiliated organisations.

"BJP is loyal to none… Till yesterday, its own 'Parishad' and 'Vahini' were fighting, and now the party is instigating demonstrations even at the homes of its so-called allies," he wrote.

The SP chief charged the BJP with fostering a “divisive mindset” that was splintering its own ranks, adding that its “money-minded” allies were beginning to see that while the saffron party might enrich them, it would never accord them respect.

"The BJP's strategy is to first use and then discard," Yadav alleged, adding that even senior police officers were shielding themselves by pushing junior personnel to face the "misbehaviour" of BJP's frontal organisations on the streets.