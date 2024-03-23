Worsening situation of minorities in South Asia highlighted at UNHRC

An event highlighting the worsening situation of minorities in South Asia, especially in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, was held at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva where activists criticised the policies pursued by the Pakistani government.

The side event held on Friday, 22 March, was organised by the NEP-JKGBL (National Equality Party Jammu Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Ladakh) and was attended by various activists.

The panellists were Prof. Nicolas Levrat, special rapporteur on minority issues; Konstantin Bogdanos, a journalist and former member of the Greek Parliament, according to a press release from the organisers.

Tsenge Tsering (Search); Humphrey Hawksley, British journalist and author and an expert on South Asian affairs; and Sajjad Raja, founder chairman of the NEP-JKGBL were also on the panel. Joseph Chongsi of the Centre for Human Rights and Peace Advocacy acted as the moderator.

The side event was focused on the situation of minorities in Pakistan, especially in the regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the press release said.