X sues media watchdog for report on antisemitism and ads

Elon Musk's social media company X on Monday, 21 October, sued media watchdog group Media Matters, alleging the organization had defamed the platform.

Media Matters had published a report claiming ads for major brands had appeared alongside neo-Nazi and white nationalist posts.

X said the report aimed to "drive advertisers from the platform and destroy X Corp."

IBM, NBCUniversal and its parent company Comcast said last week that they had stopped advertising on X after the Media Matters report.

This was a new setback for X, which gets most of revenue from advertisements.

The platform, formerly known as Twitter, claims Media Matters misrepresented the typical experience on X, with the intention of harm.