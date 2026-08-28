Xi Jinping chairs emergency meeting on Tibet-Nepal flood disaster

Chinese President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting of the ruling Communist Party on Friday to review rescue and relief operations following the devastating flash floods along the Tibet-Nepal border.

The meeting assessed the situation after floods struck Gyirong County in the Tibet Autonomous Region on Wednesday, killing hundreds across the border region and leaving many others missing.

Xi and other senior leaders observed a moment of silence for the victims at the start of the meeting, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Officials said emergency rescue operations had been launched swiftly and conducted in a coordinated manner. Efforts were also under way to relocate and provide assistance to people affected by the disaster.

The meeting called for scientifically planned search-and-rescue operations and directed authorities to make every effort to locate missing Chinese and foreign nationals.

The death toll in Nepal has risen to 469, while three people have been confirmed dead in Tibet. More than 550 people remain missing in Tibet, and about 100 Chinese nationals have yet to be traced in Nepal.