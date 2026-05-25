Xi hails China's 'unbreakable' friendship with Pak as he meets PM Shehbaz

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, 25 May, met Chinese President Xi Jinping, who described Beijing’s ties with Islamabad as an “unbreakable” friendship and praised Pakistan for taking the initiative to help mediate efforts aimed at restoring peace in West Asia.

During the meeting at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Xi referred to Shehbaz as an “old friend” and said China and Pakistan had, over the decades, “understood, trusted and supported each other”, building an “unbreakable traditional friendship”, according to Dawn newspaper.

“China commends Pakistan for taking the initiative to play a mediating role in restoring peace in the Middle East,” Xi told Shehbaz, who was accompanied by chief of defence forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, who concluded his visit to Iran on Saturday.

Sharif, in turn, appreciated China’s backing for Pakistan’s role in mediating between the US and Iran, and said President Xi’s four-point proposal on the West Asia situation provided guidance towards achieving peace, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

“I know that you have just returned from Iran and made positive efforts for the current peace. We still appreciate the constructive role played by Pakistan,” Dawn quoted Xi as saying. Shehbaz described China and Pakistan as “iron brother” nations sharing a relationship that was “next to none”.

Earlier in the day, Shehbaz held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and called for Islamabad and Beijing to “really be together” in efforts to restore peace in West Asia. Speaking during delegation-level talks with Li at the Great Hall of the People, Shehbaz said the world was passing through a “very critical moment”.

“There is a crisis in the Gulf, and Pakistan has played a very sincere role to mediate between the US and Iran,” he said, noting that Field Marshal Munir had only recently returned from Tehran.