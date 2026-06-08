Xi Jinping pledges 'unwavering' support to Kim Jong Un

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday reaffirmed Beijing's "unwavering" support for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a rare visit to Pyongyang, underscoring the importance China places on its long-standing alliance with the reclusive state even as Kim has drawn closer to Russia in recent years.

Xi's two-day visit — his first to North Korea since 2019 and his first overseas trip of the year — comes against the backdrop of deepening military and political ties between Pyongyang and Moscow, a development that analysts say has caused unease in Beijing.

"No matter how the international situation changes, the firm stance of the Chinese Communist Party and government in highly valuing the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK will not change," Xi told Kim, according to China's state-run Xinhua news agency.

"The unwavering support for the socialist cause of the DPRK led by Comrade General Secretary Kim Jong-un will not change; and the firm determination to safeguard the common interests and favourable strategic environment of both China and the DPRK will not change," he said.