Xi Jinping pledges 'unwavering' support to Kim Jong Un
Chinese president's first visit to Pyongyang in seven years comes amid growing North Korea-Russia ties that have unsettled Beijing
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday reaffirmed Beijing's "unwavering" support for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a rare visit to Pyongyang, underscoring the importance China places on its long-standing alliance with the reclusive state even as Kim has drawn closer to Russia in recent years.
Xi's two-day visit — his first to North Korea since 2019 and his first overseas trip of the year — comes against the backdrop of deepening military and political ties between Pyongyang and Moscow, a development that analysts say has caused unease in Beijing.
"No matter how the international situation changes, the firm stance of the Chinese Communist Party and government in highly valuing the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK will not change," Xi told Kim, according to China's state-run Xinhua news agency.
"The unwavering support for the socialist cause of the DPRK led by Comrade General Secretary Kim Jong-un will not change; and the firm determination to safeguard the common interests and favourable strategic environment of both China and the DPRK will not change," he said.
Notably, Xi made no mention of denuclearisation during his talks with Kim. China has long maintained that it supports the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and opposes the presence of nuclear weapons in the region. North Korea, however, has conducted multiple nuclear tests since 2006 and openly identifies itself as a nuclear-armed state.
Xi also called for deeper engagement between the two countries across a range of sectors, including diplomacy, law enforcement and military affairs. He urged closer strategic coordination to safeguard the sovereignty, security and development interests of both nations.
Xi and first lady Peng Liyuan were received at Pyongyang International Airport by Kim and his wife Ri Sol-ju before attending a formal welcome ceremony at Kim Il-sung Square in the North Korean capital. The Chinese delegation was later escorted to the Kumsusan State Guest House.
Kim described Xi as a "most distinguished guest" and hailed the Chinese leader's decision to make North Korea his first foreign destination of the year.
"This visit clearly demonstrates once again just how unbreakable the time-tested China-DPRK relationship is, a relationship that always stands on the correct side of history, upholding independence and justice," Kim was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post.
The North Korean leader also described relations with China as the country's "foremost, top-priority strategic undertaking" and pledged to expand cooperation in areas including trade, infrastructure, technology, education and people-to-people exchanges.
While China remains North Korea's most important economic and diplomatic partner, relations between the two neighbours have become more complicated in recent years. Kim's growing closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin, including reports that North Korean troops have been deployed in support of Russia's war effort in Ukraine, has fuelled concerns in Beijing about losing influence over its unpredictable neighbour.
For China, North Korea remains a critical strategic buffer state on its border. Beijing has little interest in seeing instability in Pyongyang but is equally wary of being drawn into crises stemming from North Korea's nuclear programme.
Xi's visit is widely seen as an effort to reinforce China's influence over North Korea at a time when Russia's profile in Pyongyang has grown significantly.
According to a BBC report citing Western diplomatic sources, Beijing has become increasingly concerned about the expanding partnership between North Korea and Russia. Having recently hosted Putin in Beijing, Xi is now seeking to ensure that China remains the dominant external influence in Pyongyang, even as it seeks a larger role on the global stage, analysts say.
With PTI inputs
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