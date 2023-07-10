Yellen’s China visit seeks to balance Biden’s unprecedented red carpet for Modi

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has termed her China visit as "highly constructive" with very substantive series of meetings with state officials as Washington sought to stabilise its relations with Beijing after months of escalating trade tensions even as America struggled to settle a mounting one trillion trade imbalance with the Asian giant.

The timing of the Treasury Secretary’s four-day visit to Beijing came under the shadow of the high profile visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington leading to defence deals, supply of jet engines to combat aircraft by GE, drones supply, and strengthening of defence ties to what US media described, as an effort to counter China's intimidating postures on the South China Sea.

"I do think my trip has been successful in forging those relationships and creating the opportunity for a deeper set of more frequent contacts at our staff levels,” Yellen said on Sunday.

Her visit focused on the state of the global economy, export controls.