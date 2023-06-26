What experts are saying about Modi's US, Egypt visit

A recent essay by the veteran India hand Ashley J. Tellis in Foreign Affairs titled, “America’s Bad Bet on India”, warns that there are limits to US-India cooperation and Washington would be wise to wake up to them.

“India will side with the US in any confrontation that we are engaged in with respect to China. But I think it is unlikely that India will involve itself militarily, short of any direct Chinese threats to India itself.

“I think the distinction needs to be appreciated between support for the US and military involvement in a US-led campaign against China. I think India will do the former; I think it will not do the latter. But a priori, it is not an unreasonable expectation to say that India will sit out active military involvement,” he concluded.

India’s former National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon, while speaking to The Wire on the India-US joint statement, has said, "China is the glue. Both sides are increasingly bothered by China's rise. Responding to Tellis, he has said, "India and US are not entering a defense alliance. India is not committed to defending the US and vice versa. We are not an ally."

