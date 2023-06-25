Narendra Modi's curious colonial hangover about speaking English

Given that there has been so much brouhaha over Narendra Modi calling for "investigating" the girl child, rather than "investing" in her, even as he was reading off a teleprompter, I wonder indeed why he should have chosen to address the US Congress in English rather than in Hindi — or even Gujarati.

I am sure both the US Houses would have had ample facilities for translation and Modi could have been then making a statement highlighting India's multilingual culture instead of exhibiting his own colonial hangover, which is what the right-wing ecosystem currently accuses the English-speaking liberals in India of.

Why is the BJP imposing Hindi on the entire nation when its own leader chooses to go pidgin abroad and gets us all laughed at? Perhaps he wanted to equal the addresses of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi and even Rahul Gandhi in foreign lands? But then they are — all of them, including Indira Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh — of Oxbridge vintage and unlikely to stumble over "relationships" or the spelling of 's-t-r-e-a-n-h' while speaking in Hindi to the Chinese, as seems Modi's 'strength'.