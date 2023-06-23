India risks "pulling apart" if Muslim minorities are not protected: Obama on Amanpour interview

The interview comes at the backdrop of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's 'first official state visit' to the US, which is regarded as pivotal by both sides amid growing strategic, technology and defence cooperation.

Joining the long list of lawmakers, politicians, Indian diaspora and civil society members in the US, Obama urged Biden to raise concerns about the state of religious, press and political freedoms in India.

"President Biden whom you know extremely well has made the defence of democracy the centrepiece of his administration. He has called the President of China a dictator and is sticking with it. He is also hosting as we speak the Prime Minister of India, Modi, who is considered to be autocratic or at least an illiberal democrat. How should a President engage with those kinds of leaders either in the naming of them or in dealing with them?" asked Amanpour.

"If the President meets with Prime Minister Modi, then the protection of the Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India, that’s something worth mentioning," Obama responded only an hour before the Modi was to arrive at the White House for the ceremonial welcome.

[India's treatment of ethnic minorities] would be contrary to the interests not just of Muslim India but also Hindu India. I think it’s important to be able to talk about these things honestly," he added.