Yemen's Houthis claim multiple attacks on Israeli cities
IDF says a drone hit a hotel gate in Eilat; missile and other Yemeni drones are intercepted
Yemen’s Houthi group claimed on Thursday, 18 September, to have launched a long-range “hypersonic ballistic missile” and three drones targeting multiple cities in Israel.
In a televised statement broadcast on Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, military spokesman Yahya Sarea said the missile struck a military target in Jaffa (Tel Aviv), while the drones hit Beer Sheva and the southern port city of Eilat.
“Eilat will remain under the continuous targeting of our military operations,” Sarea asserted, according to Xinhua news agency.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that a drone struck a hotel in Eilat, damaging its gate, while the missile and other drones from Yemen were successfully intercepted.
No casualties were reported. Israeli officials noted that the drone, launched “from the east,” crashed in Eilat’s hotel district, causing material damage but no injuries.
Following the attack, air defense sirens sounded across central Israel, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, prompting millions to seek shelter.
The Houthis, who control much of northwestern Yemen, have been targeting Israel since the outbreak of the war in Gaza in October 2023. Israel, in turn, has conducted retaliatory airstrikes on Houthi-held territories. The Houthis have said their operations aim to demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians and demand an end to the conflict and blockade in Gaza.
With IANS inputs
