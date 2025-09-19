Yemen's Houthis claim multiple attacks on Israeli cities

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed on Thursday, 18 September, to have launched a long-range “hypersonic ballistic missile” and three drones targeting multiple cities in Israel.

In a televised statement broadcast on Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, military spokesman Yahya Sarea said the missile struck a military target in Jaffa (Tel Aviv), while the drones hit Beer Sheva and the southern port city of Eilat.

“Eilat will remain under the continuous targeting of our military operations,” Sarea asserted, according to Xinhua news agency.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that a drone struck a hotel in Eilat, damaging its gate, while the missile and other drones from Yemen were successfully intercepted.