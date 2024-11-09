Your body, my choice: Trump win brings anti-women rhetoric out of woodwork

'Don't let the bastards grind you down. Be wise and survive.' - Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale

As United States President-elect Donald Trump emerged victorious, Nick Fuentes, the white nationalist podcaster infamous for his long history of antisemitism and misogyny, wrote on X: 'Your body, my choice. Forever.

And he's only one of many. Republican candidate Trump’s election victory against Democrat vice-president Kamala Harris this week has emboldened several influencers from the ‘manosphere’.

The interconnected misogynistic online communities see Trump's win as a repudiation of reproductive rights and gender equality, said ISD (Institute for Strategic Dialogue), a nonprofit that advocates against extremism.

According to ISD, slogans such as 'get back to the kitchen', and the most popular 'your body, my choice', have exploded on X, TikTok and Instagram.

Twisting the feminist slogan “my body, my choice” originally popularised by feminists defending reproductive choices as rights in the 1960s, the phrase has now been co-opted by those presumably seeking to 'make America great again' (MAGA).