What India and the world can expect from Donald Trump as POTUS

Donald Trump takes over as the 47th president of the United States on 20 January 2025, and it is early days yet for predictions of what a Trump presidency will really look like.

What is clear, however, is that being the strongest US president in recent times (some say since 1972), with control over the US Senate, the House of Representatives and of course the Supreme Court, puts Trump in a position to call the shots. In effect, the White House and all of these other entities will pretty much do whatever the President and the Republican Party want.

A transactional leader, US President-elect Donald Trump is also expected to extract a pound of flesh for every pound he gives, as several commentators have already pointed out.

Here is a laundry list of what the world expects and fears will unfold, beginning January 2025:

Project 2025

While the President-elect has distanced himself from this controversial playbook during the campaign, it is widely expected to guide the actions of the next incumbent in the White House. The controversial 900-page proposals prepared by the Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank, calls for sweeping changes to ensure an ‘effective, conservative administration’.

It outlines domestic and foreign policy agendas, a personnel database being touted as the 'Conservative LinkedIn' and a Presidential Administration Academy for training personnel.

Its key proposals in a playbook for the first six months of the Trump presidency include getting rid of federal agencies such as the justice department and the FBI (the Federal Bureau of Investigation) and the department of education.

It also proposes that high-school students be required to take a military entrance assessment; a nationwide ban on abortion drugs; and the overturning of policies such as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).