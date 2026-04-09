Youth unemployment rises in China, casting doubt on ‘economic miracle’

China is facing a growing youth unemployment crisis, raising concerns about the sustainability of the country’s so-called “economic miracle.” The World Bank estimates youth unemployment at 17.7 per cent in 2025, reflecting slower job creation as more university graduates enter an already competitive labor market. Official Chinese data puts unemployment among 16–24-year-olds at 16.9 per cent.

The issue has gained attention on social media, with reports of highly educated individuals taking low-paying jobs. A PhD graduate revealed he had turned to food delivery work, while a gas company began hiring graduates as meter readers, according to Eurasia Review.

Each year, millions of new graduates join the job market, intensifying competition. China expects over 12 million university graduates in 2026. Policymakers are eyeing emerging sectors, such as artificial intelligence, for job creation. Yet many young people end up in temporary or low-paying positions unrelated to their studies, relying on family support or delaying major life decisions like marriage, home ownership, or starting a family.

Prominent economist Gao Shanwen described China’s youth as “lifeless” at a recent investor conference, commenting that the country now has “vibrant old people, lifeless young people, and middle-aged people in despair.” His remarks were later censored online.