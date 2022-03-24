Zelensky calls for global protests against Russian war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for protests across the world on Thursday as Russia's ongoing invasion of Kiev completes a month since it started on February 24.



"The war of Russia is not only the war against Ukraine. Its meaning is much wider... Russia started the war against freedom... This is only the beginning for Russia on the Ukrainian land," Zelensky said in his nightly video message which he addressed in English for the first time.



"Russia is trying to defeat the freedom of all people in Europe. Of all the people in the world.



"It tries to show that only crude and cruel force matters. It tries to show that people do not matter... That's the reason we must all stop Russia, the world must stop Russia. The world must stop the war.