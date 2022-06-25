Zelensky expects parliament to adopt European integration bills as priority

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expects the Verkhovna Rada, or parliament, to adopt European integration bills as a priority.



The President's remark came a day after the European Union (EU) decided to grant the candidate status to Ukraine for the nation's accession to the 27-member bloc.



In his regular video message to the nation, he said on Friday: "We have a lot of work ahead. Our key to success is the cohesion of all branches of government and society. Despite the war, we continue to implement EU legislation, norms, and rules in all spheres of our life. The government will develop a roadmap. We know our next steps. We have the European Commission recommendations.