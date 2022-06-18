Zelensky, Johnson meet on defence, security issues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with visiting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss defence and security issues, the presidential press service said.



In particular, Zelensky and Johnson discussed in detail the current situation on the frontline in the east and the south of Ukraine as well as the supplies of weapons, Xinhua news agency reported.



"We talked about the need to increase the supply of heavy weapons. The main thing today is to provide air defense for Ukraine as well. We started to move in this direction," Zelensky told reporters after the talks.