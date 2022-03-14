Zelensky renews call for no-fly zone over Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has renewed his call to NATO leaders to establish a no-fly zone over his country, warning that it was only a matter of time that Russian missiles would also fall on the alliance's territories.



The President's call on Sunday night came after 30 missiles struck Lviv earlier in the day, while the shelling of the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security located near the Ukraine-Poland border killed 35 people and injured 134 others.



Referring to the shelling of the Centre, Zelensky said that "nothing was happening there that could threaten the territory of the Russian Federation. The NATO border is only 20 kilometres away", reports Ukrayinska Pravda.



"Last year, I clearly warned NATO leaders that if there were no harsh preventive sanctions against the Russian Federation, it would go to war. We were right.