Zelensky to address Security Council on Tuesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he will address an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday.



In his nightly video address, the President said that it is in Ukraine's interest to have an open and transparent investigation into the alleged killing of civilians in Bucha city, located about 60 km from Kiev, reports the BBC.



"I would like to emphasise that we are interested in the most complete, transparent investigation, the results of which will be known and explained to the entire international community," he said.



"There will come a time when every Russian will learn the whole truth about who of their fellow citizens killed. Who was the one who ordered. Who closed their eyes to murder.