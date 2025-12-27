Zelensky to meet Trump in Florida as talks on Ukraine war intensify

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will meet US President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday, as diplomatic efforts intensify to end Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine.

Zelensky said the talks would focus on a US-brokered peace plan and separate proposals related to American security guarantees for Ukraine. However, a senior Russian official said the plan under discussion differed “radically” from the one Russia has been negotiating with the United States.

The Kremlin has not commented on Zelensky’s suggestion that Ukraine could withdraw troops from parts of the eastern Donbas region if Russia also pulls back its forces.

The diplomatic developments come amid continued fighting. At least five people were injured in Kyiv overnight in a fresh wave of Russian air strikes, according to Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, while another person was wounded in the surrounding Kyiv region. Klitschko said Ukrainian air defence systems were repelling the attacks, with residents reporting explosions across the capital.

Ukraine’s air force warned on Saturday morning that a drone and missile threat was in force across the entire country. Separately, authorities in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said two people were killed and several others wounded in a Russian air strike shortly after news of Zelensky’s Florida visit emerged.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and currently controls around 75 per cent of Donetsk region and nearly 99 per cent of neighbouring Luhansk, together known as the Donbas.