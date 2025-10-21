Zelenskyy juggles between strained Washington, relentless Moscow, weary Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy finds himself navigating one of the most complex phases of the war yet — fighting on the battlefield, defending Ukraine’s diplomatic position abroad, and managing the growing humanitarian toll at home as Russia intensifies its strikes on critical infrastructure.

His reportedly tense meeting with US President Donald Trump last week encapsulated that struggle. Zelenskyy described the talks, which lasted more than two hours, as “positive”, though he admitted disappointment at leaving Washington without the Tomahawk missiles Kyiv had sought. According to him, Trump withdrew the offer after speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin hours before their meeting.

“In my opinion, he does not want an escalation with the Russians until he meets with them,” Zelenskyy told journalists on Sunday. Trump has urged both sides to “stop where they are” and freeze the conflict along the current front line — a proposal Ukraine views warily but cannot afford to dismiss outright.

Zelenskyy said Trump informed him that Putin’s demands remained maximalist — a full Ukrainian withdrawal from Donetsk and Luhansk. He also noted Moscow’s vague offer to swap some of its occupied territory in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in return for those eastern regions. “The proposal was unclear,” he said, adding that Kyiv’s position on territorial integrity remained unchanged.

Despite lingering frustration, Zelenskyy struck a diplomatic tone. “We share President Trump’s positive outlook if it leads to the end of the war,” he said, signalling that Kyiv would cautiously engage with Washington’s peace efforts ahead of Trump’s upcoming meeting with Putin in Budapest.

That summit — to be hosted by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, one of the EU’s most Moscow-friendly leaders — has stirred anxiety in Kyiv and across Europe. Zelenskyy said he has not been invited to attend and questioned whether Orbán could be a credible mediator, remarking that “a prime minister who blocks Ukraine everywhere cannot do anything positive for Ukrainians.”