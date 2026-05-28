Zelenskyy visits Sweden as Ukraine pushes wartime drone expertise and seeks new defence deals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy travelled to Sweden on Thursday for talks with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson focused on expanding bilateral defence cooperation, as Kyiv increasingly markets its wartime drone expertise to international partners.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine and Sweden were preparing “a major defence package” and were also working towards an agreement involving Swedish-made Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets for Ukraine.

The visit comes at a crucial stage in the more than four-year-old Russia-Ukraine war, with Kyiv attempting to deepen defence ties with Western allies while also positioning itself as a global leader in combat drone warfare.

Ukraine has rapidly transformed into one of the world’s most experienced drone warfare powers during the conflict with Russia. Ukrainian drones are now central to operations across the 1,250-kilometre front line, targeting Russian troop positions, logistics routes and military infrastructure deep behind enemy lines.

Zelenskyy has increasingly highlighted Ukraine’s technological expertise as a strategic export. According to the Ukrainian leader, Ukrainian specialists have already assisted countries in the Gulf Arab region in strengthening air defence systems amid tensions linked to the ongoing Iran conflict. He also claimed Ukrainian personnel had provided support at American military bases in West Asia.

Kyiv has additionally entered into joint drone-production agreements with several European Union countries, many of which fear Russian President Vladimir Putin could harbour military ambitions beyond Ukraine.