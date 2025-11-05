Zohran Mamdani invokes Nehru as he declares ‘A New Era’ after New York Mayoral victory

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani hailed his stunning electoral triumph as the beginning of a new political era, invoking the words of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to symbolise change and renewal.

Addressing an elated crowd of supporters after defeating former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the city’s fiercely contested mayoral race, Mamdani described his victory as the end of a “political dynasty” and the dawn of people-powered politics.

“Friends, we have toppled a political dynasty. I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life, but let tonight be the final time I utter his name as we turn the page on a politics that abandons the many and answers only to the few. New York, tonight you have delivered,” Mamdani declared to thunderous applause.

In a moment that drew particular attention, the 33-year-old progressive politician quoted Jawaharlal Nehru’s historic 1947 “Tryst with Destiny” speech, saying, “Standing before you, I think of the words of Jawaharlal Nehru, a moment comes, but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance. Tonight, we have stepped out from the old into the new.”