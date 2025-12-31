Zohran Mamdani to take oath as New York City mayor in historic subway ceremony at the stroke of midnight

Zohran Mamdani will assume office as New York City’s mayor as the city rings in 2026, with celebrations set to continue through New Year’s Day.

The Democrat plans two swearing-in ceremonies on December 31, 2025: a private midnight oath with family at New York’s historic Old City Hall subway station and a public ceremony followed by a block party outside City Hall the next afternoon.

This two-step tradition aligns with the practice of previous mayors. Outgoing Mayor Eric Adams took his initial oath at Times Square just after the ball drop, while Bill de Blasio was sworn in privately at his Brooklyn home.

Mamdani’s choice of the Old City Hall station—a decommissioned subway stop known for its vaulted ceilings and intricate tiled arches—highlights his commitment to the city’s working population. Opened in 1904 and closed in 1945, the station was once the flagship of New York’s subway line and is now mostly accessible through occasional guided tours.

The first oath will be administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a notable ally and political figure. Mamdani emphasized that the historic setting symbolizes New York’s ambition “to build great things that would transform working peoples’ lives,” a mission he intends to carry forward.

The afternoon ceremony at City Hall, scheduled for 1 p.m., will be administered by Senator Bernie Sanders, one of Mamdani’s political inspirations. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will deliver opening remarks.

An inaugural committee—comprising actor John Turturro, playwright Cole Escola, writer Colson Whitehead, advocates, small business owners, and campaign workers—has helped shape the event to reflect the city’s cultural diversity.

Following the ceremony, a lively block party on Broadway leading up to City Hall will feature performances, music, and interfaith activities. Thousands are expected to attend this celebration of new leadership and community spirit.