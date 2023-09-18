Zomi community in Washington raises voice for peace in Manipur

Participants in a Washington DC peace rally held by an organisation representing Manipur's Zomi ethnic community in front of the Indian embassy voiced solidarity with their brethren in the state, who have been adversely affected by ongoing ethnic violence.

The rally, organised by Zomi Innkuan USA, in front of the Embassy of India in Washington DC last week expressed the participants' unwavering solidarity with the Zomi-Kuki people hit by the crisis in Manipur for more than 120 days, the organisation said in a statement.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on 3 May, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

The violence has inflicted untold suffering on the residents of Manipur and the state government's actions, particularly against the minority Zomi-Kuki tribes, have caused great pain and division in the region, the statement said.