Four months of Manipur violence: 175 killed, 1108 injured & 32 missing

At least 175 people were killed, 1108 others injured and 32 were missing in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in the state four months ago, Inspector General of Police (Operations) I.K. Muivaa said here on Friday.

The official said that 4,786 houses were set on fire and 386 religious structures were destroyed or vandalised.

IGP Muivah said that of the 386 religious structures destroyed or vandalised, 254 are churches and 132 temples.

Of the weapons that have been “lost”, 1359 firearms and 15,050 various types of ammunition were recovered, the IGP told the media.

Various reports, political parties claimed that during the ethnic riots, which broke out on May 3, over 4,000 different types of sophisticated arms and lakhs of different kinds of ammunition were looted from the police stations and police outposts by the mobs, attackers and militants.