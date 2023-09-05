Manipur violence threatens status of women’s football

The role of football

Yet while football and sports have taken a back seat during the recent troubles, there is a hope that the beautiful game can show the way forward. "I have played for my state and country for years and all of us — Meiteis, Kukis or anyone else — have played for India and it has never been an issue for us," said Bala Devi.

"We play and train together, football is a unifying force and there are no differences between us. The people in Manipur have been divided by violence but football can bring them together," she added.

If Manipur can find peace and get back to playing football then the future is bright for India’s women especially as the expansion of the World Cup from 24 to 32 has opened up the tournament to new nations. At the recent 2023 tournament, a number of smaller football nations performed well.

"If the Philippines can qualify, then so can we, as they were ranked behind India at the time," said Bala Devi. "Morocco, Jamaica and Haiti have come up and we can do it too." It all comes back to time on the pitch and support. "The main concern is that we don't get regular football and the leagues are scattered in different states with a national league that lasts only a month or a month and a half and we need seven to nine months."

An Indian Super League for women could be a game-changer. "The men's league is quite good now and if we have the same support as the men, then we can qualify. I want to play at the World Cup before I retire and I will be 37 next time and it would be great for India." And for Manipur.