India: Rape used as weapon amid Manipur violence

Kim Khohat, 45, a mother of four and member of the Kuki-Zo ethnic community, still refuses to accept that her 22-year daughter Olivia is dead.

Both Olivia and her friend, Florence Hangshing were raped and brutally murdered by marauding mobs on May 5. The women worked as caretakers at a car wash facility in Imphal, the capital of India's state of Manipur.

The rooms the two were renting were reportedly surrounded by men belonging to the Meitei group. Then, the women were dragged into a different room and assaulted.

"Just a day earlier, I talked to Olivia. She was, in many ways, the bread winner," Khohat told DW. When she called on the next day, a stranger picked up and asked Khohat if she "wanted to see my daughter dead."

Khohat lives in a modest home in Kangpokpi, 40 kilometers (25 miles) away from Imphal.

"My daughter's body is still in the morgue. I have not seen her yet… what do I do? And the police have told me nothing," adds Khohat, breaking down.