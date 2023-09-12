Manipur's violence toll rises: Three more lives lost in ambush

At least three people were gunned down by unidentified men in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on the morning of Tuesday, 12 September, an official said.

He said the ambush took place between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei villages in Kanggui area.

"We do not have many details now. All we know is that the incident took place around 8.20 a.m. when unidentified men gunned down three civilians in an area between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei," the official said.

The incident comes close on the heels of the violence that broke out at Pallel in Tengnoupal district in which three persons were killed and over 50 injured on 8 September. More than 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on 3 May.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribal communities, including Naga and Kuki tribes, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.