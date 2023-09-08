Over 50 injured in Manipur clashes, situation tense in valley, hill districts

Around 50 people, including women, were injured in different clashes and incidents of firing at Pallel in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Friday, officials said.

Several media reports said two people were killed in the clashes and firing. However, the police are yet to confirm the casualties.

According to the police, 11 civilians sustained bullet wounds in the clashes between rival armed groups and security forces.

As news of the firing spread on social media, hundreds of men and women from Thoubal and Kakching districts rushed to Pallel, but they were stopped by Assam Rifles personnel, leading to stone pelting by the agitated crowd.

Over 30 people, mostly women, were injured after Assam Rifles lobbed teargas shells to disperse the mob. An Assam Rifles jawan also reportedly sustained minor injuries.

A large contingent of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel tried to move to Pallel from Imphal to control the mob, but the protesters blocked the roads at Thoubal, leading to confrontations.

More than 10 people including women were injured in the clashes with the RAF personnel.