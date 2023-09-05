UN calls for swift action on Manipur's gender-based violence

United Nations experts on Monday, 4 September, said they are "appalled" by reports and images of gender-based violence in Manipur targeting women and girls, and urged the Indian government to take robust and timely action to investigate acts of violence and hold perpetrators to account.

The UN experts raised the alarm about reports of serious human rights violations and abuses in Manipur, including alleged acts of sexual violence, extrajudicial killings, home destruction, forced displacement, torture and ill treatment.

India in the past has said that authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and impose law and order.