Manipur ethnic cleansing marks a new low: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday alleged that "ethnic cleansing is complete" in Manipur's Imphal Valley and said there can be nothing more "shameful" than this development.

The former home minister cited a media report which claimed that the last five Kuki families in Imphal were "forcibly removed" from their homes by the authorities.

"This means that 'ethnic cleansing' is complete in the Imphal Valley that is dominated by the Meitei people," he said in a post on X. "A state government presides over 'ethnic cleansing' and the central government claims that the government of the state is being carried on in accordance with the Constitution," Chidambaram said.