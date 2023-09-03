Last of 10 Kuki families in Imphal shifted to 'safe' zone, allege forcible eviction

The Manipur government has shifted the last of 10 Kuki families comprising 24 members from Imphal's New Lambulane area, where they had been living for decades, and did not move elsewhere even after ethnic violence between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipur four months ago.

The families were taken to the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district on the northern side of Imphal Valley early on Saturday, 2 September, as they had become "vulnerable targets", an official said, adding that the families were provided safe passage to Motbung, in Kangpokpi district, some 25 km from Imphal.

But the Kuki families alleged that they were forcibly evicted from their residences in the New Lambulane area to Motbung.

S Prim Vaiphei, one of the volunteers guarding the Kuki locality in the heart of Imphal, said that a "team of uniformed armed personnel claiming to be acting under directions from the home department came to New Lambulane on the night and early morning of 1 and 2 September and forcibly evicted the last remaining residents of the Kuki locality from their homes".

Around 300 tribal families, who were living in the New Lambulane area, had earlier left in phases since ethnic violence erupted in the state on 3 May.