Take steps for withdrawing cases against Kuki academics, KIM urges PM Modi

Raising concern over FIRs filed against Kuki academics, the apex body of the community in Manipur wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take steps to withdraw the cases.

In a memorandum to the prime minister, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) alleged that several scholars, writers and leaders of the community are under constant threat and harassment.

"The results of research works, academic engagement and exercise of freedom of speech are responded with FIR and cases. Manipur police have booked two Kuki Assistant Professors of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and a retired Colonel for the book they had edited and authored on the Anglo-Kuki War 1917-19," it said.