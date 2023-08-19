Manipur: Kuki legislators to boycott Assembly session starting Monday

"A big shout-out to the Indian Army for their dedication in bringing them (212 Meiteis) home," tweeted Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, even as the Assembly session summoned from Monday could be boycotted by Kuki legislators.

Owing to large-scale demands from opposition parties and civil society organisations, the beleaguered Manipur government headed by Biren Singh has decided to convene the Assembly session from Monday (August 21).

But the 10 Kuki-Zo legislators have announced that they will not attend the upcoming session.

BJP legislator Paolienlal Haokip said that seven saffron party MLAs and three others will also not attend the session as a mark of protest against the "criminal attacks" against the Kuki-Zo community in a "state-sponsored pogrom".