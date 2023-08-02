Security beefed up in Manipur ahead of mass burial of killed Kukis

Security has been beefed up in Manipur's Churachandpur district, where tribal organisations have planned mass burial of slain Kukis on Thursday.

Tribal leaders on Wednesday said that the burial of Kuki-Zo "martyrs" would be done on Thursday at Peace Ground, Tuibuong (Lamka) in Churachandpur.

"We have about 30-35 dead bodies in Lamka morgue and if the state government sends us the remaining 'martyrs' bodies from Imphal, those would be buried too. We would give our highest tribute to the 'martyrs'," Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) spokesman Ginza Vualzong told the media.

"There are many bodies of Kuki 'martyrs' in the morgues of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. We have requested the district administration to collect the bodies of the 'martyrs' and hand them over to us for the mass burial on Thursday."